Prithvi Shaw returns with a bang, scores 100-ball 150 against New Zealand XI

Zee News Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Prithvi Shaw's 150 off just 100 balls with 22 fours and two sixes has sent a message to selectors that he is in good form and they can include him as the third opener for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand.
Prithvi Shaw smashes 150 in India A return against New Zealand XI


Indian Express

Shaw stamps authority for India Test squad with blistering ton

Lincoln (New Zealand), Jan 19 (IANS) Prithvi Shaw brightened his chances to enter the Indian Test squad after slamming a magnificent 150 against New Zealand here...
Sify

