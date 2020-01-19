Sport24.co.za | Landry, Scheffler share lead in PGA Tour desert showdown

Americans Andrew Landry and Scottie Scheffler pulled away with birdie binges to share a four-stroke lead after Round 3 of the PGA Tour's American Express tournament.



Recent related news from verified sources Langer, Jimenez share lead; Els struggles in senior debut KA’UPULEHI=KONA-Kona, Hawaii. (AP) — Bernhard Langer and Miguel Angel Jimenez shot 8-under 64 on Thursday to share the first-round lead in the PGA Tour...

Seattle Times 2 days ago



Sport24.co.za | Fowler, Scheffler share PGA Tour lead in La Quinta Rickie Fowler fired an eagle and six birdies in an eight-under par 64 to grab a share of the halfway lead alongside Scottie Scheffler in the PGA Tour event at La...

News24 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this