Sport24.co.za | Landry, Scheffler share lead in PGA Tour desert showdown

News24 Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Americans Andrew Landry and Scottie Scheffler pulled away with birdie binges to share a four-stroke lead after Round 3 of the PGA Tour's American Express tournament.
Recent related news from verified sources

Langer, Jimenez share lead; Els struggles in senior debut

KA’UPULEHI=KONA-Kona, Hawaii. (AP) — Bernhard Langer and Miguel Angel Jimenez shot 8-under 64 on Thursday to share the first-round lead in the PGA Tour...
Seattle Times

Sport24.co.za | Fowler, Scheffler share PGA Tour lead in La Quinta

Rickie Fowler fired an eagle and six birdies in an eight-under par 64 to grab a share of the halfway lead alongside Scottie Scheffler in the PGA Tour event at La...
News24

