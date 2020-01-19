Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tanner Pearson leads Canucks past Sharks to move into 1st in tight Pacific

CBC.ca Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Tanner Pearson scored on the power play and had an assist as the Vancouver Canucks defeated the San Jose Sharks 4-1 Saturday night.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Pearson leads Canucks past Sharks and into 1st in Central

Pearson leads Canucks past Sharks and into 1st in CentralTanner Pearson scored on the power play and had an assist as the Vancouver Canucks defeated the San Jose Sharks 4-1
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

Canada24News

Canada24News Tanner Pearson leads Canucks past Sharks to move into 1st in tight Pacific https://t.co/g1vZbtbCSa https://t.co/7R1gpBJMAm 18 minutes ago

MLB_News247

MLB &NHL News Now Tanner Pearson leads Canucks past Sharks to move into 1st in tight Pacific - National Hockey League News - https://t.co/EZkpXh8kzm 34 minutes ago

NucksHockey

Nucks Hockey Tanner Pearson leads Canucks past Sharks to move into 1st in tight Pacific https://t.co/npDTzOmQ1X 58 minutes ago

JarredChan_

Jarred Chan RT @SNstats: Tanner Pearson leads all #Canucks with 31 points since November 12th. 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.