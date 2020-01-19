Nate Diaz targets Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal on Twitter moments after ‘Notorious’ knocks out Donald Cerrone

As Conor McGregor prepares to fight Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, BBC Sport looks at whether the Irishman is losing popularity with his home fans and whether his...

Tyson Fury having doubts over MMA career as he claims would only do ‘stand up’ fight without wrestling Tyson Fury has revealed he’s having second thoughts on his switch to MMA. The ‘Gypsy King’ claimed he fancied swapping the boxing ring for the octagon and...

talkSPORT 10 hours ago



