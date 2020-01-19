Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Nate Diaz targets Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal on Twitter moments after ‘Notorious’ knocks out Donald Cerrone

talkSPORT Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Conor McGregor destroying Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 has opened up many possibilities for the fighter. The Irishman had been missing from the sport since his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in late 2018, but it took him just 40 seconds to knock out a modern day legend in Cowboy Cerrone. Cerrone holds records for most […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: McGregor vows to kickstart UFC's 2020

McGregor vows to kickstart UFC's 2020 00:39

 Conor McGregor has vowed to “kickstart UFC’s 2020 big” when he makes his return to the octagon against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone this weekend. McGregor has not fought in the octagon since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov via submission at UFC 229 in October 2018. Since then, 'Notorious'...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Conor McGregor Seems To Have Bounced Back From A Series Of Mistakes [Video]Conor McGregor Seems To Have Bounced Back From A Series Of Mistakes

After Conor McGregor lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov he made a lot of mistakes. McGregor became violent, throwing a metal dolly at a bus, smashing a window and injuring UFC athletes. According to Business..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Conor McGregor Returns Tonight UFC 246 [Video]Conor McGregor Returns Tonight UFC 246

The 38-year-old McGregor (21-4-0) is the headliner for the main event against 36-year-old Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone (36-13-0, 1 no contest). Former champion Holly Holm (12-5-0), 38, is fighting against..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

UFC 246: Is Conor McGregor still 'Notorious' or fighting to stay relevant?

As Conor McGregor prepares to fight Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, BBC Sport looks at whether the Irishman is losing popularity with his home fans and whether his...
BBC Sport Also reported by •Daily StartalkSPORT

Tyson Fury having doubts over MMA career as he claims would only do ‘stand up’ fight without wrestling

Tyson Fury has revealed he’s having second thoughts on his switch to MMA. The ‘Gypsy King’ claimed he fancied swapping the boxing ring for the octagon and...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.