Paul Merson tells Man United to sign 24-year-old instead of Bruno Fernandes

The Sport Review Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Paul Merson says Manchester United should sign Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish ahead of Sporting Lisbon playmaker Bruno Fernandes. The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign the Portugal international since the start of the January transfer window. The 25-year-old has scored eight goals and made seven assists in 16 appearances […]

The post Paul Merson tells Man United to sign 24-year-old instead of Bruno Fernandes appeared first on The Sport Review.
