PSG ‘ready to offer’ Pep Guardiola massive contract to quit Man City job

Sunday, 19 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Pep Guardiola has won two Premier League titles with Man City, as well as three league titles with both Barcelona and Bayern Munich. As a manager he has also won the Champions League twice Pep Guardiola has won two Premier League titles with Man City, as well as three league titles with both Barcelona and Bayern Munich. As a manager he has also won the Champions League twice 👓 View full article

