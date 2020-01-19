Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

PSG ‘ready to offer’ Pep Guardiola massive contract to quit Man City job

Daily Star Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
PSG ‘ready to offer’ Pep Guardiola massive contract to quit Man City jobPep Guardiola has won two Premier League titles with Man City, as well as three league titles with both Barcelona and Bayern Munich. As a manager he has also won the Champions League twice
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Guardiola '100% staying' at Man City

Guardiola '100% staying' at Man City 00:59

 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says only the sack will prevent him from being in charge at the Etihad next season.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Pep Guardiola: We did everything we could to win [Video]Pep Guardiola: We did everything we could to win

Pep Guardiola tried to shrug off Manchester City's frustrating draw with Crystal Palace after claiming the champions "did everything" they could to win. City looked to have snatched victory in a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published

Guardiola praises Hodgson's longevity, doesn't think he'll be coaching at that age [Video]Guardiola praises Hodgson's longevity, doesn't think he'll be coaching at that age

Pep Guardiola says Roy Hodgson's longevity in football management is incredible, but doubts he'll still be managing in his 70s.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pep Guardiola press conference: Man City boss on Bayern Munich’s fresh transfer links to Leroy Sane, Sergio Aguero record and more

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted he is not in control of Leroy Sane’s future amid fresh transfer links to Bayern Munich. The 23-year-old was a target...
talkSPORT Also reported by •SoccerNews.comTeam Talk

What Pep Guardiola said about John Stones' future at Man City amid shock Arsenal transfer link

What Pep Guardiola said about John Stones' future at Man City amid shock Arsenal transfer linkThe Manchester City defender has been linked with a surprise move to Arsenal in the January transfer window, with the Gunners looking for a new centre-back this...
Football.london

You Might Like


Tweets about this

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours PSG 'ready to offer' Pep Guardiola massive contract to quit Man City job https://t.co/ILhCe6gyWc 13 minutes ago

GoalShakers

Football Goals & Highlights PSG ‘ready to offer’ Pep Guardiola massive contract to quit Man City job #SoccerNews #soccer #sports https://t.co/5PwiYIP7bS 27 minutes ago

CitizensAddict

Cityzens Addict PSG 'ready to offer' Pep Guardiola massive contract to quit Man City job | Daily Star https://t.co/pNLs65MVJO 33 minutes ago

Cleansheet

CLEANSHEET 😷🇭🇰😷 PSG ‘ready to offer’ Pep Guardiola massive contract to quit Man City job https://t.co/7MPi7teGZA https://t.co/BxwzgAEBy0 50 minutes ago

mancitynews2011

Manchester City News PSG 'ready to offer' Pep Guardiola massive contract to quit Man City job https://t.co/qvFbDZ1aOg https://t.co/cNt1FxTBqZ 57 minutes ago

DS_ManCity

Daily Star Man City PSG ‘ready to offer’ Pep Guardiola massive contract to quit Man City job https://t.co/2L7aesab63 #MCFC 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.