Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather claims he will face UFC superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2020 as well as Conor McGregor

talkSPORT Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Floyd Mayweather and Dana White reportedly struck an agreement to work together last year and it seems as though we’re all in for a treat. Following Conor McGregor’s scintillating victory over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, Mayweather posted a picture announcing their rematch on Instagram, sending fans wild in the process. Instagram @floydmayweather The first […]
