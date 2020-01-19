Global  

Zidane 'thrilled' with Casemiro's performance against Seville

Sify Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Madrid [Spain], Jan 19 (ANI): After Casemiro handed Real Madrid a win, manager Zinedine Zidane said he is thrilled as 'it's unusual' for the Brazilian to score twice.
