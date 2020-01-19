Global  

Wolves find another ‘solution’ ahead of Liverpool as Nuno’s demeanour changes 

Tamworth Herald Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Wolves find another ‘solution’ ahead of Liverpool as Nuno’s demeanour changes Southampton 2 Wolves 3 | A Pedro Neto goal and a Raul Jimenez brace earned Nuno's men an unlikely win on south coast.
Recent related news from verified sources

Nuno makes 3 changes, Willy Boly back: Wolves predicted XI vs Liverpool - opinion

Wolves predicted line up as they host table-toppers Liverpool at Molineux in the Premier League.
Football FanCast

Wolves 1-2 Liverpool: Wolves have nothing to be disappointed about - Nuno

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo says his team have "nothing to be disappointed about", after losing 2-1 at home to Premier League leaders Liverpool.
BBC Sport Also reported by •Lichfield Mercury

