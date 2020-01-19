Sunday, 19 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Fernandinho has been one of Manchester City’s most valuable players throughout their title-winning runs under Pep Guardiola, but this time he ended up the villain as his clumsy reaction in the last minute of the clash against Crystal Palace cancelled out Sergio Aguero’s game-turning goal only three minutes earlier. Fernandinho biffing in an equaliser for […]



The post Manchester City’s Fernandinho Scores Last-Minute Own-Goal to Give Crystal Palace a Point (Video) appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

