Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Manchester City’s Fernandinho Scores Last-Minute Own-Goal to Give Crystal Palace a Point (Video)

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Fernandinho has been one of Manchester City’s most valuable players throughout their title-winning runs under Pep Guardiola, but this time he ended up the villain as his clumsy reaction in the last minute of the clash against Crystal Palace cancelled out Sergio Aguero’s game-turning goal only three minutes earlier. Fernandinho biffing in an equaliser for […]

The post Manchester City’s Fernandinho Scores Last-Minute Own-Goal to Give Crystal Palace a Point (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Pep Guardiola: We did everything we could to win

Pep Guardiola: We did everything we could to win 00:36

 Pep Guardiola tried to shrug off Manchester City's frustrating draw with Crystal Palace after claiming the champions "did everything" they could to win. City looked to have snatched victory in a Premier League clash that burst into life in the closing stages when Sergio Aguero struck twice late on to...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Guardiola relaxed by prospect of Liverpool breaking City's points record [Video]Guardiola relaxed by prospect of Liverpool breaking City's points record

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was relaxed about the prospect of Liverpool’s irresistible form this season taking them beyond City’s record 100-point Premier League total, set as they won..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published

Premier League match preview: Manchester City v Crystal Palace [Video]Premier League match preview: Manchester City v Crystal Palace

Premier League match preview for Manchester City against Crystal Palace.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United: Van Dijk and Salah send leaders 16 points clear

Liverpool moved 16 points clear at the Premier League summit after Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah secured a deserved 2-0 victory over rivals Manchester United...
SoccerNews.com

Pep Guardiola's birthday flat as Palace hold Man City 2-2

*London:* Pep Guardiola's 49th birthday celebrations went flat as Fernandinho's late own goal forced Manchester City to settle for a 2-2 draw against Crystal...
Mid-Day Also reported by •MENAFN.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.