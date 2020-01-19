Manchester United make £25m transfer move for Birmingham City’s teenage sensation Jude Bellingham

Sunday, 19 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Manchester United have reportedly made a bid for Birmingham City teenager Jude Bellingham. The 16-year-old Bellingham has made just 25 appearances for the Midlands club having debuted in August, going on to establish himself as a starter in Pep Clotet’s side. The midfielder became the club’s youngest-ever first-team player earlier this season and has been […] 👓 View full article

