Manchester United make £25m transfer move for Birmingham City’s teenage sensation Jude Bellingham

talkSPORT Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Manchester United have reportedly made a bid for Birmingham City teenager Jude Bellingham. The 16-year-old Bellingham has made just 25 appearances for the Midlands club having debuted in August, going on to establish himself as a starter in Pep Clotet’s side. The midfielder became the club’s youngest-ever first-team player earlier this season and has been […]
'Bellingham is Birmingham through and through' [Video]'Bellingham is Birmingham through and through'

Birmingham head coach Pep Clotet was unable to say for certain if Jude Bellingham - who has attracted interest from Manchester United - will stay at the club.

Guardiola unsure of Laport's clearance to play or Sane's future as Man City transfer speculation continues [Video]Guardiola unsure of Laport's clearance to play or Sane's future as Man City transfer speculation continues

Manager Pep Guardiola unsure of Aymeric Laport's clearance to play or Leroy Sane's future as Manchester City transfer speculation continues

Recent related news from verified sources

Rumour Has It: Manchester United launch £30m Bellingham bid

Manchester United have lined up another exciting midfield transfer target amid their ongoing pursuit of Bruno Fernandes. As the wrangling over figures with...
Explained: Why Man Utd cannot use Birmingham City's EFL woes in Jude Bellingham transfer saga

Explained: Why Man Utd cannot use Birmingham City's EFL woes in Jude Bellingham transfer sagaManchester United are reported to be ready to pay up to £30m for the talented Blues teenager
