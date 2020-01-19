Global  

Cricket-Broad rips through South Africa tail, England enforce follow-on

Reuters India Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Seamer Stuart Broad ripped through South Africa’s tail to allow England to enforce the follow-on on the fourth morning of the third test before rain interrupted their victory charge at St George’s Park on Sunday.
News video: World in Pictures: Sport

World in Pictures: Sport 01:00

 Some of the best images from the past week taken by Reuters photographers across the globe and selected by our editors.

Joe Root: Young players at the heart of England's victory over South Africa [Video]Joe Root: Young players at the heart of England's victory over South Africa

England cricket Test match captain and batsman Ollie Pope speak to the press following their victory over South Africa in the third Test to bring the series to a 2-1 lead over their hosts.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published

Film School Africa Documentary Movie [Video]Film School Africa Documentary Movie

Film School Africa Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: What would make someone who has a quickly growing career in the film industry give up everything to go live in Africa? That was the..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:31Published


Zak Crawley hits maiden fifty before South Africa fight back

*Johannesburg:* Zak Crawley's maiden Test half-century gave England a solid foundation before South Africa struck back on the first day of the fourth and final...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Reuters IndiaBBC Local NewsBBC News

South Africa vs England third Test: Joe Root takes four wickets to put tourists on brink of victory heading into final day

England closed in on victory in their third Test with South Africa thanks to a superb effort with the ball on day four. The seamers blasted away the Proteas’...
talkSPORT

