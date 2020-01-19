Global  

WSL: Birmingham City Women 0-1 Man City Women - Ellen White gives Man City lead inside 33 seconds

BBC Sport Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Ellen White turns home Jill Scott's cross to put Man City ahead after 33 just seconds against Birmingham City Women in the Women's Super League.
Recent related news from verified sources

WSL Highlights: Birmingham City Women 0-2 Man City Women

Watch highlights as title contenders Man City Women score twice away from home to beat Birmingham City Women in the Women's Super League.
BBC Sport

Women's Super League: Birmingham City 0-2 Manchester City

Ellen White and Kiera Walsh help Manchester City keep their title hopes alive with a comfortable win over Birmingham City.
BBC Sport


