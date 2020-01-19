Hoping Mahmudullah leads us in T20 World Cup: Coach Russell Domingo

London [UK], Jan 19 (ANI): Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo has expressed a desire to see Mahmudullah leading the side in the upcoming T20 World Cup.



Recent related videos from verified sources Monterrey proud of side despite 2-1 loss to Liverpool Monterrey coach Antonio Mohamed says he is proud of his side despite losing 2-1 to Liverpool in there Club World Cup semi-final. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 00:45Published on December 19, 2019 Would be an honour to win Club World Cup says Flamengo boss AUDIO AS INCOMING VIDEO SHOWS: NEWS CONFERENCES WITH FLAMENGO COACH JORGE JESUS AND AL HILAL COACH RAZVAN LUCESCU AFTER CLUB WORLD CUP SEMI FINAL SHOWS: DOHA, QATAR (DECEMBER 17, 2019) (REUTERS - Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:31Published on December 17, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Ravi Shastri: Winning World Cup is an obsession for Team India *New Delhi:* Winning a World title is an "obsession" for India coach Ravi Shastri, who says the upcoming six ODIs against New Zealand and South Africa could be...

Mid-Day 4 days ago



World champions South Africa appoint Nienaber as new head coach Jacques Nienaber is confirmed as South Africa's head coach as World Cup-winning boss Rassie Erasmus returns to the role of director of rugby.

BBC Sport 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this