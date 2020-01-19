Global  

Milan 3-2 Udinese: Two-goal Rebic the second-half hero at San Siro

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Substitute Ante Rebic completed a match-turning second-half double in the 93rd minute to earn Milan a rollercoaster 3-2 victory over Udinese in Serie A on Sunday. The Croatian winger struck moments after his half-time introduction to cancel out Jens Stryger Larsen’s early opener before Theo Hernandez volleyed in a brilliant second, only for Kevin Lasagna to […]

The post Milan 3-2 Udinese: Two-goal Rebic the second-half hero at San Siro appeared first on Soccer News.
