Milan 3-2 Udinese: Two-goal Rebic the second-half hero at San Siro

Sunday, 19 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Substitute Ante Rebic completed a match-turning second-half double in the 93rd minute to earn Milan a rollercoaster 3-2 victory over Udinese in Serie A on Sunday. The Croatian winger struck moments after his half-time introduction to cancel out Jens Stryger Larsen’s early opener before Theo Hernandez volleyed in a brilliant second, only for Kevin Lasagna to […]



