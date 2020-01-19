Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

I-League: Mohun Bagan continue winning run with 2-1 win

Sify Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Kolkata, Jan 19 (IANS) A day after ATK registered a victory over FC Goa, their newly merged partner Mohun Bagan made it a happy marriage with their 2-1 win over arch-rivals East Bengal in the I-League's first Kolkata derby this season at a packed Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

I-League: Mohun Bagan extend lead at top of table with easy win

Imphal, Jan 23 (IANS) Mohun Bagan registered an emphatic 3-0 victory away from home against Neroca FC at the Khuman Lampak Stadium on Thursday to extend their...
Sify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.