I-League: Mohun Bagan continue winning run with 2-1 win Sunday, 19 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Kolkata, Jan 19 (IANS) A day after ATK registered a victory over FC Goa, their newly merged partner Mohun Bagan made it a happy marriage with their 2-1 win over arch-rivals East Bengal in the I-League's first Kolkata derby this season at a packed Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday. 👓 View full article

