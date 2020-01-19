Global  

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry set for March comeback

Daily Star Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry broke his hand on October 30
Report: Warriors eye March 1 for Curry return

The Golden State Warriors have a soft target date of March 1 for the return of two-time MVP Stephen Curry, The Athletic reported Sunday.
Reuters


