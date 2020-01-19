Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Mo Salah more likely to want summer Liverpool exit than Sadio Mane says Jason McAteer

Daily Star Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Mo Salah more likely to want summer Liverpool exit than Sadio Mane says Jason McAteerReal Madrid could re-launch their bid to sign Mohamed Salah this summer, but the Egyptian winger would be easier to replace than Sadio Mane says Jason McAteer
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Pundit worried at growing chance of Liverpool stars swinging towards exit

Jason McAteer says Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane could look to move on in the near future, which would cause major issues for Jurgen Klopp. The post Pundit...
Team Talk

Liverpool face losing Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for part of 2020/21 season as Africa Cup of Nations dates get changed

Liverpool trio Mohamed Salah, Naby Keita and Sadio Mane could miss part of next season. This is because the Africa Cup of Nations is set to be reverted from the...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily Star

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.