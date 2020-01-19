Global  

Cricket-World Cup sacrifice worth it for battling Wood

Reuters India Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Fast bowler Mark Wood said he has no regrets about aggravating a knee injury during England's triumphant showing at last year’s World Cup final, even though it sidelined him for six months.
