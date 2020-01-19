Setien era begins with Fati joining Messi and Griezmann in Barcelona attack
Sunday, 19 January 2020 () Ansu Fati is set for only his fourth LaLiga start after being given the nod to line up against Granada in new coach Quique Setien’s first match in charge. Setien was appointed on Monday following the sacking of Ernesto Valverde, though he has resisted any urge to make wholesale changes. Barca’s last outing saw them […]
The post Setien era begins with Fati joining Messi and Griezmann in Barcelona attack appeared first on Soccer News.