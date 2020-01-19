Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Setien era begins with Fati joining Messi and Griezmann in Barcelona attack

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Ansu Fati is set for only his fourth LaLiga start after being given the nod to line up against Granada in new coach Quique Setien’s first match in charge. Setien was appointed on Monday following the sacking of Ernesto Valverde, though he has resisted any urge to make wholesale changes. Barca’s last outing saw them […]

The post Setien era begins with Fati joining Messi and Griezmann in Barcelona attack appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

La Liga: Winning start for new Barcelona coach Setien after Lionel Messi scores

*Madrid:* Quique Setien may want a different Barcelona but he needed the same old Lionel Messi on Sunday as the Argentinian gave his new coach a winning start by...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.