Newcastle set to hand over hefty fee for Valentino Lazaro Inter Milan transfer

Daily Star Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Newcastle transfer plans include Inter Milan attacker Valentino Lazaro who has struggled at the San Siro
Bruce delighted with Lazaro signing [Video]Bruce delighted with Lazaro signing

Steve Bruce is delighted to have completed the loan signing of Valentino Lazaro and says the Inter Milan winger could play for Newcastle this weekend.

Bruce confirms Lazaro talks but Newcastle lose two defenders until end of season

Steve Bruce hopes to sign Valentino Lazaro from Inter despite fearing a rival club could pounce following news of Newcastle United’s interest. Lazaro has...
Inter Milan set to make late transfer swoop for Rangers star Alfredo Morelos

Inter Milan set to make late transfer swoop for Rangers star Alfredo MorelosRangers forward Alfredo Morelos is being chased by Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte as he looks to strengthen his squad
