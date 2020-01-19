Aldridge, DeRozan help Spurs escape to beat Heat 107-102 Sunday, 19 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

LaMarcus Aldridge had 21 points, DeMar DeRozan added 20 and the San Antonio Spurs held off the Miami Heat 107-102

Recent related news from verified sources Aldridge, DeRozan help Spurs escape to beat Heat 107-102 SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge had 21 points, DeMar DeRozan added 20 and the San Antonio Spurs held off the Miami Heat 107-102 Sunday. Miami’s Duncan...

Seattle Times 3 days ago



