Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Match Wrap: Shapo stunned by Fucsovics in 1st round of Aussie Open

CBC.ca Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
Hungary's Marton Fucsovics upset Canada's Denis Shapovalov 3-6, 7-6 (7), 1-6, 7-6 (3) in the opening round of the Australian Open.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published < > Embed
News video: Serena Williams sends bold message with manicure at Australian Open

Serena Williams sends bold message with manicure at Australian Open 00:55

 Serena Williams is using her nails to help those affected by the Australian bushfires. On January 22, Williams advanced to the third round of the Australian Open. During her match in the second round, she was seen with a koala-themed manicure. Experts estimate that more than one billion animals have...

Recent related news from verified sources

The Latest: Barty 1st player into 4th round at Aussie Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local): 12:35 p.m. The top-ranked women’s player in the world is also the first one...
Seattle Times

Aussie Barty secures 1st spot in Australian Open’s 4th round

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty is starting to feel right at home at Melbourne Park. The top-ranked Aussie was the first player to secure a spot in the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBC.caSifyReutersBBC SportFOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.