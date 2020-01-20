Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Not important to look at Premier League table: Shkodran Mustafi

Sify Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
Leeds [UK], Jan 20 (ANI): Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi feels that his club should focus on playing good football rather than looking at the Premier League table.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Klopp wants his team to maintain focus despite extending lead to 16 points

Klopp wants his team to maintain focus despite extending lead to 16 points 00:32

 Jurgen Klopp insisted he was not be joining any title-winning parties yet after Liverpool took another step towards the Premier League crown with victory over Manchester United at Anfield. Goals from Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah gave the Reds a 2-0 victory over their fiercest rivals which puts...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jurgen Klopp reflects on starting the new year with a 13-point lead after beating Sheffield United [Video]Jurgen Klopp reflects on starting the new year with a 13-point lead after beating Sheffield United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reflects on his side's 2-0 win over Sheffield United, which gives the Reds one year without defeat in the Premier League. Klopp said he was delighted with another..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

Harry Kane suffers injury as Tottenham slump to defeat at in-form Southampton [Video]Harry Kane suffers injury as Tottenham slump to defeat at in-form Southampton

Danny Ings continued his golden run of form as Southampton enjoyed a 1-0 victory against Tottenham, whose miserable afternoon was made worse by an injury to Harry Kane. Ings bagged his ninth goal in 10..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

How the Premier League table could change this weekend with SEVEN clubs threatened by relegation zone

Liverpool might be running away with the Premier League title, but things are far from settled at the other end of the table. As many as SEVEN clubs face the...
talkSPORT

How the Premier League table could change in Gameweek 24 with Arsenal in danger of dropping into the bottom third

The Premier League title race is starting to look like a foregone conclusion with Liverpool needing just 10 wins from their last 16 games. Considering they have...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.