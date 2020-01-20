Fan claims he 'can bowl like Jasprit Bumrah', ICC trolls him asking proof. See Photo
|
|
Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
A fan claimed to be as good as India pacer Jasprit Bumrah during the third ODI between India and Australia on Sunday and the ICC took a cheeky dig at the supporter's views.
When Jasprit Bumrah came to bowl at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, a cricket fan displayed a banner that read: "I can bowl like Bumrah."
Taking...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this