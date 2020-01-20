Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Fan claims he 'can bowl like Jasprit Bumrah', ICC trolls him asking proof. See Photo

Mid-Day Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
A fan claimed to be as good as India pacer Jasprit Bumrah during the third ODI between India and Australia on Sunday and the ICC took a cheeky dig at the supporter's views.

When Jasprit Bumrah came to bowl at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, a cricket fan displayed a banner that read: "I can bowl like Bumrah."

Taking...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

ICC trolls Indian fan claiming to be just as good as Bumrah

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 19 (ANI): During the ongoing third and final ODI of the series between India and Australia on Sunday, a fan at the stadium...
Sify


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.