Chelsea FC to rival Liverpool FC for proven German striker – report

The Sport Review Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
Chelsea FC will rival Liverpool FC in the race to sign RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, according to a report in England. The Sunday Mirror, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp is already planning for the Merseyside outfit’s future by looking at potential reinforcements. The same article states that […]

The post Chelsea FC to rival Liverpool FC for proven German striker – report appeared first on The Sport Review.
