Virat Kohli: KL Rahul as keeper-batsman lends balance, will continue for now

Mid-Day Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
*Bengaluru:* India captain Virat Kohli on Sunday said the team will continue with KL Rahul as the wicketkeeper batsman "for a while" as he lends massive balance to the side just like his illustrious namesake Rahul Dravid did during 2003 World Cup. Rahul has been in sublime touch with the bat and in the last two ODIs against...
Recent related videos from verified sources

India Vs Australia l Virat Kohli very difficult to bowl at: Adam Zampa [Video]India Vs Australia l Virat Kohli very difficult to bowl at: Adam Zampa

Ahead of the 2nd ODI between India and Australia at Rajkot, Aussie spinner Adam Zampa has said that Virat Kohli is among the toughest batsman to bowl at.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:05Published

Two-year-old Indian cricketer become viral hit with his amazing skills [Video]Two-year-old Indian cricketer become viral hit with his amazing skills

He's only two and still wears nappies but SK Shahid has become a viral sensation in India thanks to videos showing him performing an array of impressive cricket shots. The tiny boy can be seen in a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:43Published


