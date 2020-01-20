Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United: Derby triumph for the Reds

SoccerNews.com Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
Liverpool were able to put their rivals Manchester United to the sword at Anfield, taking their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 16 points ahead of Manchester City. Virgil van Dijk scored early to send the ground into a state of ecstasy, with VAR getting in the way of them scoring […]

The post Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United: Derby triumph for the Reds appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Man United's Solskjaer expects Rashford to miss Liverpool clash

Man United's Solskjaer expects Rashford to miss Liverpool clash 01:29

 RESENDING WITH SHOTLIST SHOWS: MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UK (FILE APRIL 9, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1. MARCUS RASHFORD AT MANCHESTER UNITED TRAINING MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UK (JANUARY 17, 2020) (MUTV -

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Premier League match preview: Liverpool v Manchester United [Video]Premier League match preview: Liverpool v Manchester United

Manchester United will travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday January 19. Take a look at the stats.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published

Liverpool arrive at home after victory in the Club World Cup [Video]Liverpool arrive at home after victory in the Club World Cup

Liverpool touch down at home after victory in the Club World Cup. The 1-0 extra-time victory over Flamengo in Doha saw the Reds win the one trophy available to them which they had not previously won...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Wolves OUTPLAYED Liverpool and are alongside Manchester United and Tottenham on merit, says Jason Cundy

Jason Cundy has hailed Wolves for their brilliant performance against Liverpool, saying they outplayed the Premier League leaders and are now on par with...
talkSPORT

Liverpool vs Manchester United: Marcus Rashford not with Red Devils squad as they leave Lowry Hotel for Anfield

It appears Marcus Rashford will miss Sunday’s huge Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League clash through injury. Rashford, the England forward, came down...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.