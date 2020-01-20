Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United: Derby triumph for the Reds
Monday, 20 January 2020 () Liverpool were able to put their rivals Manchester United to the sword at Anfield, taking their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 16 points ahead of Manchester City. Virgil van Dijk scored early to send the ground into a state of ecstasy, with VAR getting in the way of them scoring […]
The post Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United: Derby triumph for the Reds appeared first on Soccer News.
Liverpool touch down at home after victory in the Club World Cup. The 1-0 extra-time victory over Flamengo in Doha saw the Reds win the one trophy available to them which they had not previously won...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published