Australian Open results: Venus Williams dumped out by 15-year-old Coco Gauff in repeat of Wimbledon upset

talkSPORT Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
Venus Williams succumbed to teenage starlet Coco Gauff once again in the first round of the Australian Open in Melbourne. The 15-year-old’s success in the first round at Wimbledon last summer thrust her into the realms of global superstardom. With Gauff now a top 100 player – and 39-year-old Venus having been a doubt for […]
