World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty ready to win home Grand Slam

Mid-Day Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
*Melbourne:* Ashleigh Barty is relishing the pressure at her home Australian Open -- but joked on Sunday that she is sick of seeing pictures of herself everywhere. The world number one is bidding to become Australia's first women's singles champion in Melbourne since Chris O'Neil in 1978. Expectations of the 23-year-old are huge...
News video: Barty targets success on home soil ahead of Australian Open

Barty targets success on home soil ahead of Australian Open 01:09

 World number one Ashleigh Barty says she's well prepared ahead of her home Australian Open after her "special" victory in Adelaide last week.

Recent related news from verified sources

Barty wishing for 'quiet little life' amid Australian Open frenzy

As world number one at her home Grand Slam, Ash Barty felt awkward about the hype surrounding her even before the Australian Open had started.
Reuters Also reported by •SBS

'Look, we're all human': Ashleigh Barty blocking out the hype as hopes rise

Australian Open favourite and world No.1 Ashleigh Barty isn't the first big local hope trying to break a title drought at their home grand slam tournament.
SBS

