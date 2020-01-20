Global  

Super Bowl tickets for Chiefs vs. 49ers are selling for record amount

USATODAY.com Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
With the matchup set for Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, ticket prices for the big game are off the charts.
News video: Super Bowl Tickets Could Hit Record Prices

Super Bowl Tickets Could Hit Record Prices 00:56

 Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us why Super Bowl tickets are reaching pricey figures.

Overland Park ticket company busy filling Super Bowl orders [Video]Overland Park ticket company busy filling Super Bowl orders

Tickets for Less in Overland Park said it has been busy since the Chiefs won the AFC championship game filling orders for Super Bowl tickets.

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:14Published

'Silent hero' receives tickets to Super Bowl LIV [Video]'Silent hero' receives tickets to Super Bowl LIV

A man who's served the Kansas City community for more than 40 years is getting a big thank you. 'Silent hero' Rudy Liggins will see the Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Miami at Super Bowl..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:07Published


Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs vs. 49ers tickets are selling for record amount on secondary market

The Super Bowl is set and fans are going to have to pay top dollar for a ticket
CBS Sports

49ers punch ticket to the Super Bowl behind Mostert’s record day vs. Packers

49ers punch ticket to the Super Bowl behind Mostert’s record day vs. PackersRaheem Mostert rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns, the second most rushing yards in NFL playoff history against the Packers in the NFC title game. The...
FOX Sports Also reported by •bizjournals

