Australian Open 2020: Former champs Williams, Federer, Djokovic, Osaka score opening wins

The Sport Review Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
Australian Open 2020: Former champs Williams, Federer, Djokovic, Osaka score opening winsThe packed Rod Laver Arena had a mouth-watering opening schedule, and as one of three roofed stadia at Melbourne Park, home of the Australian Open, this magnificent venue was able to host all five of its matches. But while those with day-session seats would watch three of the swiftest matches of the day, they had […]

The post Australian Open 2020: Former champs Williams, Federer, Djokovic, Osaka score opening wins appeared first on The Sport Review.
Comfortable Australian Open starts for Nadal, Serena

Melbourne - World No 1 Rafael Nadal will take on Bolivian Hugo Dellien in the Australian Open first round next week while Serena Williams faces Anastasia...
WorldNews

Aus Open: Federer, Djokovic, Serena start with easy wins

Melbourne, Jan 20 (IANS) Roger Federer and Serena Williams got off to clinical starts in the opening round of the Australian Open on Monday. While Federer...
Sify


