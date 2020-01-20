Australian Open 2020: Former champs Williams, Federer, Djokovic, Osaka score opening wins
Monday, 20 January 2020 () The packed Rod Laver Arena had a mouth-watering opening schedule, and as one of three roofed stadia at Melbourne Park, home of the Australian Open, this magnificent venue was able to host all five of its matches. But while those with day-session seats would watch three of the swiftest matches of the day, they had […]
The post Australian Open 2020: Former champs Williams, Federer, Djokovic, Osaka score opening wins appeared first on The Sport Review.
Serena Williams is using her nails to help those affected by the Australian bushfires. On January 22, Williams advanced to the third round of the Australian Open. During her match in the second round,..
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 00:55Published