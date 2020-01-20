Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Travis Kelce blasted by NFL fans for being 'Gronk wannabe' after Chiefs win AFC

Daily Star Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
Travis Kelce blasted by NFL fans for being 'Gronk wannabe' after Chiefs win AFCNFL fans were quick to mock Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after he sang a Beastie Boys tune following the win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 41 Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Chiefs fans celebrate AFC Championship win

Chiefs fans celebrate AFC Championship win 01:30

 Kansas City Chiefs fans celebrated outside Arrowhead Stadium after the Chiefs' 35-24 victory over the Titans in the AFC Championship Game.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chiefs Slightly Favored Over 49ers in Super Bowl LIV [Video]Chiefs Slightly Favored Over 49ers in Super Bowl LIV

Chiefs Slightly Favored Over 49ers in Super Bowl LIV The opening line at most sportsbooks opened as a pick 'em, but Kansas City was a -1 favorite by Sunday night. Super Bowl LIV is on track to be just..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:28Published

Titans fans returning home following heartbreaking loss [Video]Titans fans returning home following heartbreaking loss

Thousands of Titans Fans are now heading home after the heartbreaking loss against the Chiefs.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Clay Travis thinks Mahomes proved he’s the best player in the NFL with AFC Championship win

Clay Travis thinks Mahomes proved he’s the best player in the NFL with AFC Championship winClay Travis reacts to Patrick Mahomes putting on a show in a huge win for the Kansas City Chiefs over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship game...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.