Ozil, Guendouzi or Ceballos? Arsenal lineups vs Chelsea as Mikel Arteta makes midfield decision

Football.london Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
Ozil, Guendouzi or Ceballos? Arsenal lineups vs Chelsea as Mikel Arteta makes midfield decisionIt's a big London derby at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night as midweek Premier League football returns with Frank Lampard's Chelsea hosting Mikel Arteta's Arsenal
News video: Arteta: Chelsea game is must-win for Arsenal

Arteta: Chelsea game is must-win for Arsenal 01:57

 Mikel Arteta says Arsenal have to beat Chelsea if they are to keep their top-four hopes alive.

Arteta: Ceballos must fight for Arsenal place [Video]Arteta: Ceballos must fight for Arsenal place

Mikel Arteta says Dani Ceballos has to get fit and fight for his place amid speculation he wants to end his loan at Arsenal.

Arteta proud of Arsenal spirit [Video]Arteta proud of Arsenal spirit

Mikel Arteta praised Arsenal's never-say-die spirit after they claimed a dramatic 2-2 draw against Chelsea despite having David Luiz sent off.

Arsenal set to keep Shkodran Mustafi as Mikel Arteta makes transfer u-turn

Arsenal set to keep Shkodran Mustafi as Mikel Arteta makes transfer u-turnArsenal star Shkodran Mustafi looked destined for the exit at one point - but Mikel Arteta is putting his faith in the defender
Daily Star

Arsenal set to sign Pablo Mari as Mikel Arteta secures first Gunners transfer

Arsenal set to sign Pablo Mari as Mikel Arteta secures first Gunners transferPablo Mari is set to swap Flamengo for Arsenal and become Mikel Arteta's first signing as boss with the Spaniard looking to act before the January transfer...
Daily Star

