SL pacer Pathirana' grabs eyeballs in U-19 WC

Sify Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
Bloemfontein (South Africa), Jan 20 (IANS) Sri Lanka might have lost against India by 90 runs in the ongoing U-19 World Cup here, but young pacer Matheesha Pathirana grabbed eyeballs as he bowled a wide delivery to Yashasvi Jaiswal, which was recorded at 175kph (108mph) initially.
