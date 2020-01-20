Global  

Rugby: Jacob Umaga named in England squad

New Zealand Herald Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
Rugby: Jacob Umaga named in England squadThe next Umaga stands on the verge of international rugby. Wasps playmaker Jacob Umaga, the nephew of former All Blacks captain Tana and son of ex-Samoan fullback Mike, is one of eight uncapped players included in England's regenerated...
