'We switched off' - Harvey Barnes reveals how Leicester City can return to winning ways

Leicester Mercury Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
'We switched off' - Harvey Barnes reveals how Leicester City can return to winning waysLeicester City news - Harvey Barnes scored his second Premier League goal of the season on Sunday, but it didn't prevent the Foxes from falling to defeat against Burnley.
Recent related news from verified sources

Burnley 2-1 Leicester City: Vardy penalty miss proves costly as Clarets end losing streak

Jamie Vardy missed a penalty as Burnley came from behind to beat Leicester City 2-1 at Turf Moor and condemn the Foxes to back-to-back Premier League defeats....
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Football FanCast

Fans notice the same thing about Arsenal transfer target Wilfred Ndidi after Leicester City loss

Fans notice the same thing about Arsenal transfer target Wilfred Ndidi after Leicester City lossLeicester City lost out against Burnley at Turf Moor, despite Brendan Rodgers' side taking the lead in the first half through Harvey Barnes in the Premier League...
Football.london Also reported by •Leicester Mercury

