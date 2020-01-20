Global  

2020 Farmers Insurance Open odds: PGA picks, Tiger Woods predictions from model that nailed six majors

CBS Sports Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
SportsLine simulated the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open 10,000 times and came up with a surprising leaderboard.
News video: Fans flock to Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines for a glimpse of Tiger Woods

Fans flock to Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines for a glimpse of Tiger Woods 01:36

 Crowds of people arrived at the famed Torrey Pines Golf Course to see golf star Tiger Woods in action as he prepares for this week’s Farmers Insurance Open.

2020 Farmer's Insurance Open Preview [Video]2020 Farmer's Insurance Open Preview

CBS Sports opens its 2020 golf season coverage this Saturday & Sunday with the third and fourth rounds of the Farmer's Insurance Open held at Torrey Pines Golf Course. Katie Johnston reports.

2020 Farmers Insurance Open picks, predictions, odds: Ranking the field at Torrey Pines

The heart of the season starts beating this weekend in La Jolla
CBS Sports

Farmers Insurance Open predictions, odds 2020: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele picks from PGA insider

Sal Johnson nailed the Masters and PGA Championship last year.
CBS Sports


