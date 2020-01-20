Global  

Chandler Parsons: Atlanta Hawks star's career in doubt after 'traumatic brain injury'

BBC Sport Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
An American law firm says that Chandler Parsons' NBA career could be over after the Atlanta Hawks player suffered "a traumatic brain injury".
News video: Man gains impressive new talent after traumatic brain injury

Man gains impressive new talent after traumatic brain injury 01:02

 After experiencing three car accidents within the span of a year. Scott Mele was left with a traumatic brain injury. But one morning, Mele woke up with an overwhelming urge to paint. “We went to Michaels to get some art supplies and I remember seeing the canvases and I was drawn to it”. Despite...

Gilbert man prepares for experimental brain surgery [Video]Gilbert man prepares for experimental brain surgery

A Gilbert man is preparing for an experimental brain surgery at Stanford University after he fell more than 400 feet off a cliff and suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 00:48Published

34 troops diagnosed with brain injury after Iran strike [Video]34 troops diagnosed with brain injury after Iran strike

The Pentagon said on Friday that 34 service members had been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury following missile strikes by Iran on a base in Iraq earlier this month, a number higher than the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:51Published


NBA player suffers traumatic brain injury in crash, lawyers say

The firm said the injuries sustained in the crash could "potentially" end Parsons' NBA career.
CBS News

U.S. says 34 troops diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after Iran strike

The Pentagon said on Friday that 34 service members had been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury following missile strikes by Iran on a base in Iraq earlier...
Reuters


stand_4_america

Free America Network NBA player suffers traumatic brain injury in crash, lawyers say Atlanta Hawks forward Chandler Parsons suffered https://t.co/ipIO0OLk5E 1 hour ago

nba_lord

NBA Lord RT @InsideHoops: The Atlanta Hawks issued an injury update on Chandler Parsons today: https://t.co/ThsYjtgqs1 4 hours ago

drjameszender

Dr. James F. Zender Hawks' Chandler Parsons suffers traumatic brain injury in crash with drunk driver, attorneys say… https://t.co/7zm9gKZwIp 2 days ago

SSDFpodcast

IG: SameSpitDifferentFace HAWKS CHANDLER PARSONS In Deadly Car Crash Has BRAIN INJURY + NBA Career Been Over | Atlanta https://t.co/tmiFghYyvN -- 2 days ago

11AliveNews

11Alive News RT @N_SturdivantTV: Atlanta Hawks Forward Chandler Parsons is headed home to CA to continue rehab. The team said that Parsons continues to… 2 days ago

N_SturdivantTV

Nick Sturdivant Atlanta Hawks Forward Chandler Parsons is headed home to CA to continue rehab. The team said that Parsons continue… https://t.co/R1iu5uaChQ 2 days ago

11AliveNews

11Alive News Hawks say Parsons to get treatment in Calif. following crash involving DUI driver https://t.co/Jk8m4V1LNo 2 days ago

TBINewsPage

Traumatic Brain Injury News The law firm representing Parsons, Morgan & Morgan, said the injuries were potentially career ending -- including a… https://t.co/vVN3B1DOvV 2 days ago

