Titans quarterback Tannehill named a Pro Bowl replacement

Reuters Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster Monday as one of five replacements for the Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs.
 In a season full of unbelievable numbers, including the Chiefs' 24-point comeback against the Texans in last week's AFC Divisional Round, one of the hardest to believe might be this — only two Big 12 quarterbacks have ever won an NFL playoff game.

Mahomes leads Chiefs past Titans and into Super Bowl

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes broke the Tennessee Titans' backs with a dazzling 27-yard first-half touchdown run as the Chiefs overcame a 10-0 deficit...
Reuters

