Spurs vs. Suns odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 20 predictions from advanced computer model

The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between the Spurs and Suns.



Recent related news from verified sources Wisconsin vs. Nebraska odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 21 predictions from proven computer model The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Wisconsin and Nebraska.

CBS Sports 3 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this All Express News Spurs vs. Heat odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 19 predictions from projection model on 28-16 roll Get your ==>… https://t.co/Ahx6dixkcp 2 days ago All Express News Spurs vs. Hawks odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 17 predictions from proven computer model Get your ==>… https://t.co/ICGoAbA6S7 4 days ago All Express News Spurs vs. Heat odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 15 predictions from projection model on 28-16 roll Get you… https://t.co/5MeTyFGPQT 5 days ago