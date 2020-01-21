Global  

Cardinals owner, amid Nolan Arenado trade rumors, says team is not actively looking to make impact deal

CBS Sports Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
The reigning NL Central champs have not done much this winter
Rockies GM: Team moving forward with Arenado

Rockies GM Jeff Bridich told the Denver Post that trade rumors regarding Nolan Arenado can be put to bed.
ESPN


