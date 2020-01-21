Debris hits Bronny James at Hoophall Classic

Debris was thrown in the direction of Bronny James as No. 14 Sierra Canyon (California) suffered its third loss of the season on Monday, falling to Paul VI (Virginia) 70-62 at the Hoophall Classic in Massachusetts.



Recent related news from verified sources LeBron James watches son Bronny, Sierra Canyon lose before Lakers play Celtics LeBron James watched son Bronny and Sierra Canyon play in the Hoophall Classic hours before James and the Lakers were set to play the Boston Celtics.

USATODAY.com 1 week ago



LeBron James on fan who threw something at son during game: 'It's just disrespectful' Bronny James had something thrown at him during the HoopHall Classic. Father LeBron James, who was at Monday's game, called the act "disrespectful."

USATODAY.com 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this