Raonic finishes off final game of rain-delayed victory in 1st round of Australian Open

CBC.ca Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Canada's Milos Raonic won his first match since October on Tuesday, finishing off a suspended opening-round contest at the Australian Open.
Federer expects tough challenge from Johnson

Federer expects tough challenge from Johnson

 Roger Federer thinks his first round opponent at the Australian Open, Steve Johnson will provide an early test

