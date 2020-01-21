Global  

2nd seed Pliskova advances at Aussie Open

CBC.ca Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Second-seeded Karolina Pliskova clinched a 6-1, 7-5 win with a late service break against Kristina Mladenovic in the opening match on at Rod Laver Arena on Day 2 of the Australian Open.
