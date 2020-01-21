Global  

EPL: Liverpool fans can dream of title, says boss Jurgen Klopp

Mid-Day Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
EPL: Liverpool fans can dream of title, says boss Jurgen Klopp*Liverpool:* Liverpool fans should be dreaming of a first Premier League title for 30 years, admitted Jurgen Klopp even if the German is taking nothing for granted after opening up a 16-point lead at the top of the table.

Goals early and late from Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah earned a 2-0 victory over Manchester United at...
Jurgen Klopp: We don't go for perfection, we go for a perfect reaction

Jurgen Klopp: We don't go for perfection, we go for a perfect reaction

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts after his side beat Wolves 2-1 away. “We scored our wonderful goal after a set-piece but not a second or third means everything is open and then it gets intense" Klopp said. Klopp dismissed any pressure as the runaway leaders moved another step closer to the...

