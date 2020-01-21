Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Titles change hands, Brock Lesnar sends final Royal Rumble message

CBS Sports Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
A sub-par edition of Raw leading into the Royal Rumble did provide us with a surprising tag title change
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: WWE Royal Rumble Preview and Predictions: Will Brock Lesnar Go The Distance?

WWE Royal Rumble Preview and Predictions: Will Brock Lesnar Go The Distance? 06:46

 Royal Rumble, headlined by the annual 30-man and 30-woman over-the-top-rope matches, starts WWE down the road to WrestleMania this Sunday. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

WWE Royal Rumble match card: Will WWE champion Brock Lesnar create history, can Becky Lynch overcome Asuka?

WWE Royal Rumble match card: Will WWE champion Brock Lesnar create history, can Becky Lynch overcome Asuka?WWE Royal Rumble (2020) is an upcoming professional wrestling pay-per-view and WWE Network event produced by WWE for their Raw and SmackDown brands. It will take...
Mid-Day Also reported by •CBS SportsFOX Sports

WWE Raw: Brock Lesnar sends final message before Royal Rumble; Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy are new Raw tag team champions

It was a pretty decent event with just six days to go for Royal Rumble.
Bollywood Life

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.