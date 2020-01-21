Global  

Sport24.co.za | Djokovic thanks Ivanisevic tips after flurry of aces

Sport24.co.za | Djokovic thanks Ivanisevic tips after flurry of aces

News24 Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Novak Djokovic said he had been taking tips from serving maestro Goran Ivanisevic after he hammered down a series of aces.
Defending champ Novak Djokovic credits new serve for unbeaten run

*Melbourne:* Defending champion Novak Djokovic credited a newly refined serve for his eight-game unbeaten streak this season after he romped past Japanese...
Mid-Day


