Follow live: Damian Lillard has over 50 points vs. Warriors

ESPN Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Follow live: Damian Lillard has over 50 points vs. Warriors
0
Recent related news from verified sources

Damian Lillard torches Warriors for career-high 61 points, and somehow the Blazers are right in playoff mix

Portland is just two games out of a playoff spot but it has a murderous schedule coming up
CBS Sports Also reported by •Reuters

Lillard scores 61 and Blazers beat Warriors 129-124 in OT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard set a franchise record with 61 points, including a career-best 11 3-pointers, and the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX SportsReuters

