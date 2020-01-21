Global  

Comeback falls short as Devin Booker, Suns fall to Spurs

azcentral.com Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Devin Booker missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have given the Suns a comeback win for the ages on Monday at Talking Stick Resort Arena.
 
Recent related news from verified sources

Suns snap 11-game skid in San Antonio, topple Spurs 103-99

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Booker had 35 points before fouling out and the Phoenix Suns held on to beat the Spurs 103-99 on Friday night, snapping an 11-game...
Seattle Times

'Don't deal with it.' Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker on how to handle trade talk

With the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline looming, Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker addresses how he feels players should handle trade talk.  
azcentral.com

